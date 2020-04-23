Smart Indoreans set goals to stay mentally fit amid lockdown

Over a month at home, locked down with limited social interaction only in virtual world is taking a toll on mental health of many people. Though mental well-being is often ignored as just sensitivity, it is difficult to ignore it during the lockdown.

According to a study conducted by Sheffield University, the day after the lockdown was announced, 38 per cent of the study’s participants reported significant depression whilst 36 per cent reported significant anxiety.

Another survey, which was conducted around the end of March by Ipsos Mori found that 1 in 5 people are concerned about isolation, including not being able to go out in general, being in isolation for a long time, and the impact this will have on long-term mental health.

Instead of desperately seeking social engagements by breaking the rules of lockdown, some smart Indoreans have decided to work on their inner well-being. Their campaign says ‘Can’t go out? Let’s go inside ourselves’.

Joined in by over 100 families of Sahaj Yoga in Indore, people from different age-groups are now spending time practising meditation. About 2 lakh individuals from all over country have joined this movement.

Other than this, Jain community and Christian community is also organising spiritual sessions and prayers to help people cope with lockdown.

Some families in Indore shared their experience and quoted the importance of working on mental well-being: