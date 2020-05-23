Sizzling Saturday in Indore, hottest day till now this season

Indore: With the increasing days of lockdown, city’s temperature too increased as mercury soared over 41 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which made it the hottest day of the season. The hot winds blew across the city throughout the day, which caused discomfort. Most people with e-passes had a tough time to move out during the day.

The meteorological department said hot winds will continue to sweep the state in coming days and there are chances of heat waves in Nimar region. City recorded maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was one degree Celsius above the normal while the minimum temperature at 25.8 degrees Celsius was one degree Celsius above the normal. The morning and evening humidity was 43 per cent and 21 per cent respectively.

“Winds blowing from western direction will take its toll on night temperature and heat waves coming from neighbouring states can push the temperature up in coming days,” a department official said wishing anonymity. People faced trouble due to the hot weather even when remained in homes. Most of them prepared beverages at home to beat the heat.