 Six Accused Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Army Man In 2017; Local Court Orders Compensation For Victim's Family
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 01:24 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Wednesday sentenced six accused to life imprisonment for killing an army man after a dispute. District Public Officer Sanjeev Shrivastava informed that the court of Special Judge Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act Devendra Prasad Mishra sentenced accused Dilip, Hemant Verma, Rohit, Mohit, Arjun and Vikas to life imprisonment for killing deceased Varun Chauhan who was an army man.

The prosecution was represented by Additional District Public Prosecutor Aarti Bhadoria and Special Public Prosecutor Vishal Shrivastava. The court recommended to the District Legal Services Authority to provide compensation to the victim's family.

