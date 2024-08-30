Six Accused Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Army Man In 2017; Local Court Orders Compensation For Victim's Family

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Wednesday sentenced six accused to life imprisonment for killing an army man after a dispute. District Public Officer Sanjeev Shrivastava informed that the court of Special Judge Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act Devendra Prasad Mishra sentenced accused Dilip, Hemant Verma, Rohit, Mohit, Arjun and Vikas to life imprisonment for killing deceased Varun Chauhan who was an army man.

The prosecution was represented by Additional District Public Prosecutor Aarti Bhadoria and Special Public Prosecutor Vishal Shrivastava. The court recommended to the District Legal Services Authority to provide compensation to the victim's family.

DPO Shrivastava said the deceased family members complained that his younger brother Shubham Pal had dispute with Hemant Kaushal, Dilip Kaushal, Vikas alias Vicky Bourasi for the last two years. On January 22, 2017, he went to the house of his friend Varun Chauhan, who was posted as a technician in the Army to have dinner. At 10:30 pm, when he was returning home with his friend Varun on a bike, the accused armed with swords attacked both of them.

Hearing the quarrel, his brother Shubham, father Babulal and mother Premlata came to intervene, in which Vicky Baurasi attacked Shubham’s cheek with a sword and Arjun Baurasi hit his father's shoulder with a sword and pushed his mother. In the fight Varun received severe injuries and died while undergoing treatment. During investigation, the accused were arrested and the weapons used in the incident were confiscated and after complete probe, charge sheet was presented in the court.