Situation alarming: Over 7,805 CM Helpline cases awaiting redressal in WCD department

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There are at least 7,805 complaints registered on CM Helpline related to the women and child development department that are awaiting redressal in the state for the past 50 days. Local officials have been asked to resolve the cases within five days and report by May 25 to the directorate.

The situation is alarming because the period for resolving these problems is 15 days. So far as the district is concerned, 69 cases are pending.

As a result of this delay, the directorate of women and child development department has issued a notice ordering the officials to resolve the complaints at the earliest.

The letter from directorate, issued by Anand Shivhare, assistant director women and child development department states - “The CM complaints are characterised under certain levels depending on how severe the case is. It has been a matter of concern that around 7,805 cases have not been cleared yet and the department needs to cater to them soon.”

The letter further adds that “A maximum time limit of 15 days has been fixed at Level-01, while that of Level 4 must be solved with an immediate action within 10 days but due to lack of proper action or response, complaints have been left unattended for more than 50 days.”

Shivhare has written to the officials of Indore that complaints must be seriously investigated and correct mapping should be submitted, so that the complaints can reach for redressal at the right level.

“The complaints are received by the centre and later forwarded to the concerned department. Every complaint is to be categorised as per their department so that correct mapping can be done. Multiple cases come across us daily and we have set up a committee to work on resolving the matter. We shall soon come up with solutions to every problem,” Ramniwas Bhudheliya, joint director, women and child development department.

List of pending cases

LEVEL- 1 2944

LEVEL- 2 911

LEVEL- 3 3667

LEVEL- 4 283

TOTAL 7805

Pending cases to be solved by May 25

Shivhare has noted in his letter that the pending cases in each district must be resolved within 5 days, and a detailed report of each must be submitted to the department till May 25.” The joint-director has received a letter stating that these cases must be circulated to the concerned department and a committee must be formed to regulate the proceedings.

