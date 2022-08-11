Singoli: Newborn dumped in garbage bin

Singoli (Madhya Pradesh): Singoli village of Neemuch district witnessed a shameful incident, where a woman delivered a baby at the community health centre (CHC) and later dumped it in a garbage bin. The incident occurred at around 3 am on Thursday.

The whole incident was recorded on CCTVs mounted in the CHC corridor. The police have registered a case in the matter under relevant sections and are searching for the woman.

According to the information, at around 2.30 am, an elderly person and a girl aged around 20 to 22 years came to the health centre on a motorcycle and sat outside the labour room.

When the on-duty employee at the CHC noticed a woman sitting outside the labour room and seeking help, he asked her to get admitted but the girl said that she is fine there. After giving birth to the newborn, both the elderly and the young woman came out.

Thereafter they dumped the newborn in a nearby garbage bin and left the hospital on a motorcycle.

In the morning, when someone saw the newborn lying in the garbage bin an alarm was raised. When the block medical officer was informed in this regard, he sent Dr Itesh Vyas to the hospital in the morning. Doctor Vyas first checked the CCTV as soon as he reached the hospital, in which the entire incident was captured and then informed the police.

