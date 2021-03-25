Single day highest C+ve cases in Indore

Indore: Ever since the pandemic broke out early in 2020, the highest number of positive cases that rattled the city in a single day was 595 on December 1, 2020. However, on Thursday, the bulletin figure was shocking. It not only breached that figure of December 1… but was pegged at 612.

The rate of positive patients was recorded at 16.22 per cent. Now, the total number of positive cases is pegged at 66,569. To make matters worse, two deaths were also reported. With this, the toll reads 951, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Thursday is 90,7950. As many as 3,119 samples were tested negative on Thursday. Department has taken 3,492 more samples for testing, including 3,353 RTPCR samples and 139 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 2,718 patients are under treatment in various city hospitals. A total 62,900 persons have been discharged so far. Thursday had more bad news in store for Indore. A 9-year-old boy of Jhabua, reportedly succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital. He was shifted from Jhabua and was treated at two city hospitals and succumbed to the infection at Choithram Hospital."He was admitted to hospital in critical condition as his lung involvement was over 70%. He was shifted from another hospital," deputy director of Choithram Hospital Dr Amit Bhatt, told the media.

Meanwhile, the administration is taking all measures to break the chain of the deadly virus which has been haunting mankind almost since the beginning of last year. Bhopal reported 425 corona positive cases, which is the highest ever, on Thursday. MP reported 1,885 cases taking the infection tally to 2,82,174 and death toll to 3,928 on Thursday.