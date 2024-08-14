Sindhi Community Reflects On Partition Tragedy At DAVV Event On Partition Horror Remembrance Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sindhu Sodh Peeth and Devi Ahilya University (DAVV) organised a session to remember the partition’s tragedy on Partition Horror Remembrance Day (Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas) at DAVV auditorium on Tuesday.

Light was shed on the partition’s tragic impact endured by the Sindhi community during the session. Manish Devnani, a member of National Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language said that we have taken a resolution to showcase and narrate stories of partition to the younger generation.

A documentary film was shown to the young generation, women and community members, depicting the tragic events of 1947, leaving everyone deeply moved. Ashok Sachdev, writer Sanjay Verma, author Nadhya Masand and Dr Jitendra Talreja shared their thoughts during the event. They emphasised that a community that forgets its language, culture, civilisation and memories gradually fades away. Therefore, it is essential to remind the youth of the tragic events of partition to prevent such tragedy in the future.

Despite witnessing and enduring the horrors of partition, the Sindhi community has emerged prosperous today. However, we must not forget our past memories. The event was attended by Sodh Peeth director Sanjay Tanwani, Sindhi community elders with intellectuals, writers and educators from the community. The vote of thanks was delivered by Sanjay Narsinghani.