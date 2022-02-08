SIGNS OF HOPE: Indore moving towards normality Covid-19 cases decreasing swiftly…also active cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has seen signs of hope to get rid of the deadly pandemic as the daily number of Covid-19 cases dropped below 500 for the second consecutive day on Monday. Moreover, the total number of active cases has also dropped to 5,400 again after a month.

The total number of active cases in the city on Monday was 5,405 and it is decreasing swiftly as more people are recovering than the number of people found positive. However, the number of sample testing has also decreased by 25 per cent, but officials believe that it is not affecting the number of daily cases.

‘Follow the Covid norms!’

‘The number of Covid-19 cases has decreased in the city as we’re conducting random sampling for the past one week and didn’t find much rise in cases except for some sporadic cases for a couple of days in the past month. Also be alert during festivities and weddings. The government has been imposing curbs, but has also appealed to the people to continue following Covid norms as negligence can become the call for another wave of the deadly pandemic disease’ — A senior health official

Testing decreased

§ The number of samples being tested daily has also decreased by at least 25 per cent and the officials have blamed festivities as the major reason for the drop in sample testing

§ The district sampling-in-charge said, ‘We’re collecting random samples across the district. People have started refusing to give samples on the excuse of being hit by seasonal diseases’

§ The health department has deployed 32 teams for sampling across the district; earlier, 19 teams were deployed by Indore Municipal Corporation but it was removed with the decreasing cases

Covid in city at a glance

1. Total number of positive cases: 204,982

2. Total samples tested: 3,521,158

3. Positivity rate: 5.82 per cent

4. Total number of deaths: 1,448

5. Death rate in city: 0.71 per cent

6. Total patients discharged: 1,981,128

7. Recovery rate in city: 96.66 per cent

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 12:57 AM IST