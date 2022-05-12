Shyamgarh: NSUI leader detained over altered video, released

Shyamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Police in Shyamgarh village of Mandsaur district detained local NSUI leader Ritik Patel for posting an altered video of state cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dang on social media. He was later freed.

The video pertains to the recent controversial dance performance organised during the ongoing animal fair at Shyamgarh tehsil of Mandsaur district. As soon as local Congress workers came to know about his detention, scores of Congress leaders and workers reached the police station and demanded that Patel be arrested only after the police file an FIR against him.

NSUI leader Patel said that he has put the post, but there is nothing wrong in the post as he has posted what took place in the fair.

Congress threatened to burn the effigy of cabinet minister Dang. Patel was released unconditionally about two hours later.

Shyamgarh CMO Nasir Ali Khan has been suspended by the district collector on the recommendation of the state cabinet minister Dang in the matter.

