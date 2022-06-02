Shyamagarh: Marketing employee found dead in hotel room

Representative image |

Shyamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old marketing employee of a private company was found dead on Wednesday in room number 105 at Raja Hotel Palace located on station road in Shyamgarh town.

As per details, the deceased identified as Ghanshyam Dhangar, a resident of Kuchrod village in Mandsaur district, was staying there with two other friends. The trio had checked into the hotel at around 11.45 pm. The next day, police received information about Ghanshyam being found dead in suspicious condition and rushed to the spot, sealed the room and also apprehended Rahul Patidar (21), a resident of Sunthi village and Balram Patidar (22).

Dr Yuvraj Samota told that a panel of doctors conducted the PM and prima facie the victim died due to a cardiac arrest. The exact reason behind the death could be ascertained only after the PM report. The body has been handed over to the kin.

During the course of the investigation, the duo revealed that the trio met with a road accident near Basai village while returning from a wedding function. After primary treatment at Malkheda village, they checked in at the hotel in Shyamgarh. Ghanshyam was feeling uneasy during the night and was found dead in the morning.