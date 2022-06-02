 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Shyamagarh: Marketing employee found dead in hotel room

Dr Yuvraj Samota told that a panel of doctors conducted the PM and prima facie the victim died due to a cardiac arrest. The exact reason behind the death could be ascertained only after the PM report.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Shyamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old marketing employee of a private company was found dead on Wednesday in room number 105 at Raja Hotel Palace located on station road in Shyamgarh town.

As per details, the deceased identified as Ghanshyam Dhangar, a resident of Kuchrod village in Mandsaur district, was staying there with two other friends. The trio had checked into the hotel at around 11.45 pm. The next day, police received information about Ghanshyam being found dead in suspicious condition and rushed to the spot, sealed the room and also apprehended Rahul Patidar (21), a resident of Sunthi village and Balram Patidar (22).

Dr Yuvraj Samota told that a panel of doctors conducted the PM and prima facie the victim died due to a cardiac arrest. The exact reason behind the death could be ascertained only after the PM report. The body has been handed over to the kin.

During the course of the investigation, the duo revealed that the trio met with a road accident near Basai village while returning from a wedding function. After primary treatment at Malkheda village, they checked in at the hotel in Shyamgarh. Ghanshyam was feeling uneasy during the night and was found dead in the morning.

Read Also
Bhopal: Narottam Mishra offers samosa to the BJP chief, video goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreShyamagarh: Marketing employee found dead in hotel room

RECENT STORIES

Inter-Club TT: JLTTA, VPTTA sail into semi-finals

Inter-Club TT: JLTTA, VPTTA sail into semi-finals

Single-use plastic ban to be effective in Thane city from July 1

Single-use plastic ban to be effective in Thane city from July 1

Mumbai: Western Railway all set to open its first stainless steel foot over bridge at Bhayander...

Mumbai: Western Railway all set to open its first stainless steel foot over bridge at Bhayander...

Mumbai: Western Railway extends trips of 14 pairs of summer special trains

Mumbai: Western Railway extends trips of 14 pairs of summer special trains

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Security cover of 424 VVIPs to be back from June 7, AAP govt to HC

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Security cover of 424 VVIPs to be back from June 7, AAP govt to HC