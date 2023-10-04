Shree Academy Student Wins Bronze At Khelo MP Youth Games

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In the Khelo MP Youth Games held in Bhopal, Tanmay Prithviraj Chauhan, a student of Shree Academy, a school located in village Kodariya, won the bronze medal in 800 metres and was given Rs 21k by the Madhya Pradesh government. In the Khelo MP Youth Games under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Government in September, many students of Shri Academy participated in various block-level sports like wrestling, kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball and athletics.In which around 70 students were selected at the district-level.

After this at the divisional- level, the students of Shree Academy were selected for different sporting disciplines. In the district-level competition, Shree Academy football team became runners-up in the girls’ category, came third in the district boys’ and girls’ category in Kho Kho and won 6 medals in athletics.In divisional-level competitions, Academy student Archita Chauhan won silver in 3k metres and Tanmay Chauhan won gold in 800 metres. Tanmay was selected for the state-level competition in Bhopal.

