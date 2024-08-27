SHOCKING | Police Suspect Robbery-Turned-Murder; 55-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At Home

Representative Image |

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old woman, Girja Bai, was found dead in her house in the Ram Mandir area of the city under suspicious circumstances. The police are investigating the case, which is suspected to be a robbery-turned-murder.

Girja Bai, wife of Laxman Soni, was found in a critical condition at her home on Monday evening. Her husband and son had gone to the Helapadawa market, while her daughter-in-law was away in Hoshangabad for the Raksha Bandhan festival.

When they returned home around 8 pm, they found Girja Bai lying near the stairs with injury marks on her body. The back door of the house was open and the cupboard and locker were found open. The family reported that the thieves had stolen Rs 3.50 lakh cash from the house, leaving the jewellery behind. The police suspect that unknown miscreants entered the house with the intention of theft and beating up Girja Bai. The police, along with the FSL team, figure print experts and dog squad, are investigating the case. The team collected evidence from the spot, including samples of blood and fingerprints. The post-mortem was conducted at Khandwa District Hospital.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the city, with people feeling unsafe. Former Union Minister Arun Yadav criticised the increasing crimes under the BJP government, stating that criminals are emboldened under their rule. Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil visited the Soni family and assured them of all possible help and quick justice. The police are working to unravel the mystery behind Girja Bai’s death. With the investigation ongoing, the city remains on edge, waiting for justice to be served.