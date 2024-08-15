Shocking! Only 81 Out Of 500 Students Pass MEd 1st Semester Exam In DAVV; Students Express Frustation | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Master of Education (MEd) first semester results released by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) have given a big blow to students as a mere 81 out of 500 pupils could clear the exams. The dismal results follow a similar trend observed earlier in the Bachelor of Education (BEd) results, raising concerns among students and parents.

Students have expressed their frustration, questioning the university's examination and evaluation processes. Many are demanding a re-evaluation of their answer sheets without the usual fees, pointing to what they perceive as a recurring issue with the quality of education and assessment in these programmes.

In response, the DAVV administration has defended its evaluation process. Exam controller Prof AsheshTiwari stated that the university took extra precautions due to the poor results. “The answer sheets were evaluated twice, once by external evaluators from other districts and again by local evaluators, in an effort to ensure fairness and accuracy,” he said.

Tiwari emphasised that the evaluation process was thorough and conducted with the involvement of experts, making it unlikely that there was any negligence. He advised students to pursue the regular review process if they wish to contest their results, reassuring them that the university had already taken significant steps to ensure the integrity of the evaluation.