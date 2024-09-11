 Shocker! Man With ‘Big Heart’ Stoned To Death In Indore's Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreShocker! Man With ‘Big Heart’ Stoned To Death In Indore's Mhow

Shocker! Man With ‘Big Heart’ Stoned To Death In Indore's Mhow

Prakash Dodiya used to often claim of a ‘big heart’. No one took it seriously till he was killed in a brawl and subsequent post-mortem revealed that his claim was true literally.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
article-image

Indore/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Prakash Dodiya used to often claim of a ‘big heart’. No one took it seriously till he was killed in a brawl and subsequent post-mortem revealed that his claim was true literally. "He had a heart weighing 1,125 grams, which is significantly large," said Dr Bharat Vajpayee, forensic expert at District Hospital. "I have conducted thousands of post-mortems.

This is the third instance in my career where I’ve examined a body with such a large heart. It’s the biggest heart I’ve ever encountered," Vajpayee added. Normally, a person’s heart weighs between 300 and 350 grams. The city has reported two previous cases of individuals with large hearts.

Two years ago, Delhi businessman Manoj Agrawal died on a flight. Post-mortem revealed that his heart weighed 550 grams. Similarly, a young man with a 550-gram heart passed away a few months ago. "An abnormally large heart is usually caused by a condition known as cardiomegaly. Some causes of this condition include high blood pressure, heart valve disease and coronary artery disease," Vajpayee explained.

Read Also
50-Year-Old Man Dies Of Sudden Heart Attack While Visiting Ailing Son-in-Law At Hospital In Madhya...
article-image

As per police, Prakash (25), also known as Golu, was drinking with his two friends on Bhagora-Karondiya Road under Badgonda police station on Monday night. During the drinking session, an argument broke out between the friends. In heat of the moment, one of his friends struck Golu on the head with a brick.

FPJ Shorts
IAF Wing Commander Booked For Alleged Rape After Female Junior Officer's Complaint; 'Was Forced Into Oral Sex,' Says Victim
IAF Wing Commander Booked For Alleged Rape After Female Junior Officer's Complaint; 'Was Forced Into Oral Sex,' Says Victim
Job Vacancies! JCI Accountant, Junior Accountant Posts Available; Apply Before September 30
Job Vacancies! JCI Accountant, Junior Accountant Posts Available; Apply Before September 30
Kritika Kamra: Not Much To Choose From If You Want To Do Quality Work In Bollywood
Kritika Kamra: Not Much To Choose From If You Want To Do Quality Work In Bollywood
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Denies Reports Of Seeking Chief Minister Post, Labels Friendly Fight Claims As False
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Denies Reports Of Seeking Chief Minister Post, Labels Friendly Fight Claims As False

The police were informed about the incident and the body was taken to Mhow Civil Hospital from where it was sent to district hospital for autopsy. The short post-mortem report revealed that the enlarged heart had no connection to the cause of death. Prakash died due to head injuries caused by the assault.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Youth Policy: Was It Electoral Gimmick To Woo Youths?

MP Youth Policy: Was It Electoral Gimmick To Woo Youths?

250-Year-Old Chhota Ganpati Temple In Indore, Sacred Destination For Devotees

250-Year-Old Chhota Ganpati Temple In Indore, Sacred Destination For Devotees

Indore Municipal Commissioner Shivam Verma Assures Poor Family Of Its Children's School Fees To Be...

Indore Municipal Commissioner Shivam Verma Assures Poor Family Of Its Children's School Fees To Be...

Madhya Pradesh City Abuzz With Devotion: 3-Day Mahalaxmi Pujan Utsav Begins

Madhya Pradesh City Abuzz With Devotion: 3-Day Mahalaxmi Pujan Utsav Begins

Indore: 3-Day Mahalaxmi Puja Adds Fervour To Ganesh Utsav

Indore: 3-Day Mahalaxmi Puja Adds Fervour To Ganesh Utsav