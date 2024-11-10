Shocker! 70% Of Newborns Requiring Medical Care Suffer From Infections Due To Harmful Practices | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Experts at the 26th National Conference of Paediatric Infectious Diseases-2024 revealed that 70 per cent of newborns requiring medical care suffer from infections, often linked to harmful traditional practices. Actions like withholding a mother’s first milk, giving honey, or applying oil in a newborn's nose and ears were highlighted as infection risks.

Specialists urged families to avoid these customs to protect infant health. The conference brought together paediatric experts nationwide, focusing on child disease prevention and vaccination.

Organised by the Childhood Infectious Disease Specialist Association with the Paediatric Infectious Diseases Academy, the event featured over 15 sessions on infection management, research presentations, and discussions on rising paediatric specialisations.

Dr JS Tuteja, conference chairman, noted that awareness among parents is increasing, with more seeking timely care. Dr Chetan Trivedi, secretary of the Paediatric Infectious Diseases Academy, added that viral infections, such as dengue, influenza, and COVID-19, are most prevalent, with bacterial infections like typhoid also posing risks.

Vaccines, he emphasised, are crucial in reducing the spread of these infections. The conference also highlighted antibiotic misuse as a critical concern. Dr Bhaskar Shenoy warned that excessive use threatens future effectiveness, urging careful use. Experts recommended parents ensure hygiene, mask around infants if unwell, and avoid taking newborns to crowded areas to minimise infection risks.