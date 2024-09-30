 Shocker! 5-Year-Old Girl Tells Mother About 'Bad Touch'; School Watchman's Minor Son Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreShocker! 5-Year-Old Girl Tells Mother About 'Bad Touch'; School Watchman's Minor Son Held

Shocker! 5-Year-Old Girl Tells Mother About 'Bad Touch'; School Watchman's Minor Son Held

The accused is the son of a watchman at the private school, where the victim is a UKG (upper kindergarten) student

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
Shocker! 5-Year-Old Girl Tells Mother About 'Bad Touch'; School Watchman's Minor Son Held | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Police have detained a teenage boy for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl on the premises of a school in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam city, an official said.

The incident came to light after the girl told her mother about "bad touch" by the boy, the official said on Sunday.

The accused is the son of a watchman at the private school, where the victim is a UKG (upper kindergarten) student.

The incident allegedly occurred in the watchman's room on the third floor of the school building and was reported by the girl to her mother on the night of September 27, Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Khakha said.

FPJ Shorts
Consumer Connect: 'Class Action Complaints Under Consumer Protection Act,' Says Expert
Consumer Connect: 'Class Action Complaints Under Consumer Protection Act,' Says Expert
'Extremely Disrespectful': Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Director Hemanth Rao Slams IIFA For Not Giving Award Despite Being Invited
'Extremely Disrespectful': Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Director Hemanth Rao Slams IIFA For Not Giving Award Despite Being Invited
Israel Strikes In Lebanon Kill More Than 100 In Single Day, Houthi Targets In Yemen Hit Too
Israel Strikes In Lebanon Kill More Than 100 In Single Day, Houthi Targets In Yemen Hit Too
Mumbai Masala: City Carries On 'Ram Bharose'
Mumbai Masala: City Carries On 'Ram Bharose'

The school has CCTV cameras covering only the ground floor and not the upper floors, the official said.

"The accused is a student of class 10 with another branch of the same school. An investigation was conducted after the girl's mother lodged a complaint that her daughter was sexually assaulted in the school where she is a UKG student. The accused boy has been taken into custody," he said.

Read Also
Man Who Raped 5-Year-Old In Harda Held After Six Days, Consumes Poison, Referred To Bhopal
article-image

The boy has been booked under sections 65-ii (Whoever commits rape on a woman under twelve years of age) and 75 (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari expressed anguish and accused the BJP government of failing to protect daughters.

"The news of a tragic incident with a 5-year-old girl in Ratlam has deeply disturbed me. Such incidents happen with our daughters every day in MP. I am deeply pained," he stated on X on Sunday.

"Daughters will not get justice by just asking for help from the government on social media. Now the Congress party will fight this battle on the streets," he said. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocker! 5-Year-Old Girl Tells Mother About 'Bad Touch'; School Watchman's Minor Son Held

Shocker! 5-Year-Old Girl Tells Mother About 'Bad Touch'; School Watchman's Minor Son Held

Indore Development Authority Grants NOC For Development Along Ahilya Path

Indore Development Authority Grants NOC For Development Along Ahilya Path

Four Including Two Minors Stab Petrol Pump Owner, Employee In Indore

Four Including Two Minors Stab Petrol Pump Owner, Employee In Indore

Beware! Cybercrime Increasing Rapidly: Special DG Kapoor In Indore

Beware! Cybercrime Increasing Rapidly: Special DG Kapoor In Indore

Following Tirupati Row, Khajrana Temple Initiate Checks On Prasad Purity

Following Tirupati Row, Khajrana Temple Initiate Checks On Prasad Purity