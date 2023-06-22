Shivraj Has Made Kailash ‘Bechara’, His Own Party Not Giving Him Due Respect: Jaivardhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rumours that BJP national general secretary KailashVijayavargiya will be given important responsibility in the state before the forthcoming state elections, former minister Jaivardhan Singh tried to pit Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan against Vijayvargiya by saying ‘Shivraj has made him Bechara’.

“I respect Vijayvargiya a lot and he has played a big role in Indore and state’s politics. He got a major role in Bengal election but now his own party is not giving him due respect,” Singh said.

He also trained his guns at union minister JyotiradityaScindia and said that it was also doubtful whether Scindia loyalists, who defected to the BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) along with him in 2020, would be fielded by the ruling saffron party in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state due later this year.

Addressing a meet to press on Wednesday, Jaivardhan said, "Scindia is now a minister in the BJP-led government at the Centre and a member of the RajyaSabha. Since the BJP always makes "a lot of changes", it is doubtful whether Scindia loyalists will be able to get the party's ticket in the upcoming Assembly polls.”

Talking about ticket distribution in Congress in the upcoming elections, Jaivardhan said that the decision would be totally based on the survey conducted by the party.

“We will ensure participation of young leaders. Tickets would be given to those who have worked for the party for last many years and not to those who are seen only during elections,” he added.

He also said that the upcoming elections would be mainly between BJP and Congress as the other regional parties would not make any impact. “A big fraction of JAYS is already divided as many of its leaders shifted to BRS while AAP would not make an impact in the state as politics as the scenario is totally different here," he said.

