Shivraj Govt Has No Right To Be In Power After Ujjain Shocker

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state in-charge Randeep Surjewala slammed the BJP government in the state and said that they have lost all rights to be in power after the shocking incident of rape with a 12-year-old girl in Ujjain.

It was a shocking incident but more surprising was that the Chief Minister didn’t speak a word on it. Moreover, the home minister Narottam Mishra, who always remain active and comment on the clothes of film actress, expressed unawareness over the incident and sought report from the Superintendent of Police even after many hours of the incident, he said.

Surjewala was talking to media during his visit to Indore on Thursday. He also targeted Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia and said that they have made a movie named ‘Ham to doobenge sanam..tumhe bhi le doobenge’.

They have fielded all their staunch opponents to contest elections and now it is panic like situation among them. Kailash Vijayvargiya has insulted the people of Indore by saying that he has become a big politician and was not willing to contest elections, Surjewala said.

