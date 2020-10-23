Shivraj bigger actor than SRK, Salman; should try luck in Bollywood: Kamal Nath

Indore: Alleging that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is a big liar, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath here on Friday alleged that the BJP leader is such a good actor that he could give film superstars like Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan a run for their money.

“He (Chouhan) should to try his luck in Bollywood "and make Madhya Pradesh's name popular in films," he said addressing a campaign rally in Pal Kankaia village in Sanwer constituency.

Bypolls to 28 MP Assembly seats are scheduled for November 3 and Nath had come to Sanwer to seek votes for Congress candidate Premchand Guddu.

Nath said the BJP has been stating his government had failed to waive off farm loans.

“But when BJP came back to power, it accepted in the state Assembly that 27 lakh farmers had got benefit of the write-off and Chouhan's lie was caught’,” he added.

The senior Congress leader said the Centre was trying to "privatise" farm produce mandis with its new laws, adding that if the Congress returned to power after the bypolls, it would make a law criminalising purchase of produce below MSP.

Hitting back at the CM for calling him an industrialist, Nath said CM Chouhan should prove the former is an industrialist by showing any industry in his name.

Nath said he had allocated maximum budget to the state when he was Union urban development and transport minister, and asked Chouhan how much the state had got from these ministries after the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.

”MP identified with mafia, adulterators under BJP rule”

Nath said the mafia and adulterators were flourishing in the state under Chouhan-led BJP government while industries were getting ruined.

"The CM prostrates on the dais and calls people his god but his god is the mafia. He should not fool the people," Nath said.

"Under BJP rule, MP is identified with the mafia, adulteration etc, while industries in the state have got totally ruined," Nath said, adding that his government in its 15-month rule had gone after adulterators under the "shuddh ke liye yuddh" (war for purity).

Guddu doubts fair elections

While Nath was on dais, Guddu raised doubts whether fair elections will be held in Sanwer constituency. I visited strong room and was not happy with the arrangements there. I also doubt that there won’t be any manipulation in EVM machines and VVPAT. He alleged that his rival Silawat who used to claim that he is poor today is giving away saree, kailash and liquor bottles to voters.

If Imarti Devi is woman, so was Laxmibai: Patwari

Reiterating that Scindias betrayed Laxmibai, former minister and Congress leader Jitu Patwari stated that if BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia felt bad for Imarti Devi over 'item' remark as she was a woman he should not forget that the queen of Jhansi was also a woman.

“Scindias betrayed the great queen of Jhansi so it is better that at least they should not talk about women’s respect,” he added.

He said that the country knows the history of Scindias and will give a befitting reply to his betrayal to voters and toppling Congress government in the state.