Shivpuri: Medical College staff to observe Black Day

FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): In a move to oppose the appointment of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) at all government medical colleges of the state, the officials as well as other staff members of the Government Medical College (GMC) here will observe Black Day on the college premises on Tuesday.

College authorities said all the staff members, other officials and employees of the college will remain on a one-day strike and will not discharge their duties for the entire day.

The GMC surgery department head Dr Anant Rakhonde, state government is about to introduce a bill on Tuesday for the appointment of administrative officials at all government medical colleges of the state. They continued by saying that the decision did not go down well with the senior college officials. In view of the proposed bill, an online meeting was held with office-bearers of Medical Teachers’ Association of 13 medical colleges on Saturday.

Criticising the action of the state government in the meeting, all the office- bearers have decided to oppose the decision. All the doctors, medical college officials as well as employees of GMC will remain on strike on Tuesday.