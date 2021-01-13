Shiv Sena slams MP govt over Morena hooch tragedy

Shiv Sena on Wednesday lashed out at the Madhya Pradesh government over the deaths of 12 people after allegedly consuming spurious liquor and said that such incidents have become common due to negligence of the government and police.

The editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' said a similar incident took place in Ujjain, where 14 labourers died.

"News of deaths due to spurious liquor has become common in our country. It has become so common that the ruling government, police and society that no one is willing to take such incidents seriously," it said.

"Three months ago, in the ancient cultural city of Ujjain, the news of the death of 14 labourers after drinking spurious liquor was only fresh that once again news of 11 deaths due to poisonous liquor in Madhya Pradesh came. The latest incident is from Morena district," it added.

The Shiv Sena suggested that such incidents will stop only when establishments involved in manufacturing spurious liquor are removed.

"Cop of the police station under which the incident took place has been suspended. Soon after, raids at spurious liquor vendors started and arrests have begun. After such incidents, it has become a formality of the officials to react sharply against the liquor mafia and declare financial assistance for the families of the deceased," the editorial said.

"If we want to save the lives of the poor, not only in Madhya Pradesh, the industry of openly manufacturing illegal liquor in every village of every state must be ended, otherwise the cups of such poison will continue to kill the poor," it said.

The party alleged that the sale of spurious liquor gets the patronage of the police and excise department and due to which incidents like Ujjain and Morena take place.

The death in the Madhya Pradesh spurious liquor tragedy has mounted to 12 on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered against seven accused in connection with the case and one person has been arrested, informed Morena Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania.

On Monday night, several people from Manpur and Pahawali villages died in Morena and several others fell sick after consuming suspected spurious liquor.