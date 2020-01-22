‘Shift non-critical children from MYH to PC Sethi’: Health minister Tulsi Silawat

Indore: The health department should work on sharing the burden of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for child care. Non-critical patients should be shifted from MY Hospital to PC Sethi Hospital so that more patients can get treatment. This is what doctors told health minister during a meeting at Residency Kothi on Wednesday.

Concerned over the deaths of infants in Shahdol, health minister Tulsi Silawat held a meeting with the doctors of MGM Medical College and private doctors on Wednesday to discuss ways and suggestions to prevent death of infants and to improve facilities in hospitals.

After receiving suggestion to shift stable patients from MYH to PC Sethi Hospital, Silawat directed the doctors to constitute a coordination committee between PC Sethi Hospital and MY Hospital so that the burden can be shared and more facilities can be added.

He also appealed to private doctors to support the government hospitals and extend their help in the most ambitious project - Sanjeevani Clinics.