‘Shift non-critical children from MYH to PC Sethi’: Health minister Tulsi Silawat

Indore: The health department should work on sharing the burden of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for child care. Non-critical patients should be shifted from MY Hospital to PC Sethi Hospital so that more patients can get treatment. This is what doctors told health minister during a meeting at Residency Kothi on Wednesday.
Concerned over the deaths of infants in Shahdol, health minister Tulsi Silawat held a meeting with the doctors of MGM Medical College and private doctors on Wednesday to discuss ways and suggestions to prevent death of infants and to improve facilities in hospitals.
After receiving suggestion to shift stable patients from MYH to PC Sethi Hospital, Silawat directed the doctors to constitute a coordination committee between PC Sethi Hospital and MY Hospital so that the burden can be shared and more facilities can be added.
He also appealed to private doctors to support the government hospitals and extend their help in the most ambitious project - Sanjeevani Clinics.
During meeting, president of National Neonatal Forum (NNF) Dr VP Goswami suggested to follow the guidelines of NNF in SNCU and to appoint a separate medical officer for training the staff. He also asked the minister to emphasise on breast feeding awareness.
Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal suggested to make vaccination card compulsory for all children and categorising children in A,B,C categories on the basis of infection. Dr Bindal also asked to provide portable incubators and air purifiers in hospitals.
Superintendent of Chacha Nehru Hospital Dr Hemant Jain told minister about the availability of 11 warmers in the hospital unit while the patients in waiting are over 50-60. He also suggested to follow antibiotic policy strictly in the state.
