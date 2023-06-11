Shelter Given, Now Education Should Be Provided To Children: Teli

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of state for petroleum, Natural Gas, Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli reached the city on Saturday night. On Sunday, he inspected the 2 BHK and 1 BHK government houses built by the municipality in a multi-storey building located on Temla Road.

During this, while addressing media, residents and beneficiaries of various schemes, he said that development work is like a pilgrimage for the Government of India and today I have come to visit the pilgrimage.

The Prime Minister wishes that every poor and middle class who does not have a house of his own should stay in pucca houses instead of living in rented houses or slums. This wish of PM is being fulfilled by houses built under PM Awaas Yojana. I am happy that by staying in these residences, you give good education to your children, so that they can become capable themselves in future. He said that 6096 houses have been built here and all over India.

During this, he also planted saplings along with MP Gajendra Singh Patel, municipality district president Chhaya Joshi, vice-president Bholu Karma and other public representatives.

During this, the residents also welcomed the union minister. MP Patel while stating the objectives of the visit of the Union minister of state for petroleum Teli said that on completion of 9 years of rule at the centre, he is on a visit to the Lok Sabha constituency to discuss and get feedback from citizens who have benefitted from various schemes.