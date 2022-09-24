Shamgarh: Shops constructed on govt land worth Rs 1 cr razed

Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A team of administration on Saturday razed shops constructed on 200-foot government land worth Rs one crore on Saturday.

Shamgarh tehsildar Arjun Singh Bhadoria informed that the team reached Melkheda of Shamgarh at around 7.30 am.

Bhadoria said that Radhabai, wife of Ramesh Chandra and Govardhan Lal, son of Balaram Meghwal, both residents of Melkheda village had illegally occupied the government land of Survey No 525 for many years and constructed permanent shops.

On September 16, the team visited the spot, conducted a survey, took measurements and prepared a Panchnama.

After that the encroachers were given notices. On Saturday, in the presence of the police, the encroachment was removed. On this occasion, the police force of four police stations was present in Melkheda.

