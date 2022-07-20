e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress both fail to touch majority mark in Shamgarh

According to information, out of a total of 15 wards, BJP won seven, while Congress managed to get six. Two rebel candidates from BJP who were denied party tickets emerged victorious.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 09:14 PM IST
article-image

Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): In the Shamgarh municipal council of Mandsaur district, both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress failed to touch the majority figure of eight and now both parties are anticipating support from Independent winners.

According to information, out of a total of 15 wards, BJP won seven, while Congress managed to get six. Two rebel candidates from BJP who were denied party tickets emerged victorious.

With BJP needing only one to cross the majority figure and Congress needing two, senior party leaders from both parties have already started to woo the independent candidates Dalibai Joshi from Ward No 3 and Krushna Naveen Farkya from Ward No 10 .

Read Also
Bhopal: BJP retains 9 municipal corporations, Congress wrests 5, one each bagged by AAP and...
article-image
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress both fail to touch majority mark in Shamgarh

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: SC paves way for OBC reservation in Maharashtra local bodies poll

Mumbai updates: SC paves way for OBC reservation in Maharashtra local bodies poll

Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED tomorrow: Congress leaders to express solidarity at AICC office,...

Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED tomorrow: Congress leaders to express solidarity at AICC office,...

UK PM race: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in the final stage of leadership contest

UK PM race: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in the final stage of leadership contest

Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair released from Tihar jail on bail

Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair released from Tihar jail on bail

Maharashtra: Elections to nearly 2,500 local bodies to be held with OBC quota

Maharashtra: Elections to nearly 2,500 local bodies to be held with OBC quota