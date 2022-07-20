Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress both fail to touch majority mark in Shamgarh

Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): In the Shamgarh municipal council of Mandsaur district, both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress failed to touch the majority figure of eight and now both parties are anticipating support from Independent winners.

According to information, out of a total of 15 wards, BJP won seven, while Congress managed to get six. Two rebel candidates from BJP who were denied party tickets emerged victorious.

With BJP needing only one to cross the majority figure and Congress needing two, senior party leaders from both parties have already started to woo the independent candidates Dalibai Joshi from Ward No 3 and Krushna Naveen Farkya from Ward No 10 .