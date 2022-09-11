Shajapur: Simrol Panchayat fulfils promise to provide Rs 2100 on girl child's birth

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): The Simrol Panchayat of Moman Badodiya Janpad panchayat of Shajapur district has now decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of a daughter. Now parents of a newborn daughter in the Gram Panchayat, will be given rupees 2100 from the Panchayat.

Reportedly, during the elections, the presidential candidate had promised in his manifesto that if he won the elections then on the birth of a daughter, an amount of Rupees 2,100 will be given as a celebratory gift by the panchayat.

Deputy sarpanch and in-charge of the said scheme Mukesh Suryavanshi along with sarpanch Vikas said that to take advantage of it, the birth certificate of all daughters born after July 1 will have to be made available by their parents to the deputy sarpanch as soon as possible. Notably, the said amount will be handed over to the parents by the State Education and General Administration Minister Inder Singh Parmar at a programme to be held next month.

