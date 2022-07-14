e-Paper Get App

Shajapur: Shepherd killed by lightning in Mohan Badodia village

Her husband received severe burn injuries and was admitted to the district hospital.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was killed when she was struck by lightning here at Mohan Badodia village of Shajapur district on Wednesday.

Her husband received severe burn injuries and was admitted to the district hospital.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Resham Bai, a resident of Govind village of Mohan Badodia area was grazing her cattle in the adjoining forest area here in Mohan Badodia village when the incident took place.

She died on the spot after being hit by lightning while her husband received severe burn injuries. Locals rushed to the scene and took the duo to the district hospital where the woman was declared dead, while the husband was undergoing further medical treatment.

Read Also
Bhopal: BJP running 'Operation Kamal' even in Presidential polls; money power at play, alleges...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreShajapur: Shepherd killed by lightning in Mohan Badodia village

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city