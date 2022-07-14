Shajapur: Shepherd killed by lightning in Mohan Badodia village

Representative image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was killed when she was struck by lightning here at Mohan Badodia village of Shajapur district on Wednesday.

Her husband received severe burn injuries and was admitted to the district hospital.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Resham Bai, a resident of Govind village of Mohan Badodia area was grazing her cattle in the adjoining forest area here in Mohan Badodia village when the incident took place.

She died on the spot after being hit by lightning while her husband received severe burn injuries. Locals rushed to the scene and took the duo to the district hospital where the woman was declared dead, while the husband was undergoing further medical treatment.