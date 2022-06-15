Shajapur: Residents threaten to boycott panchayat polls

Representative pic

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of ward no 10 in Salsalai village of Shajapur district have unanimously decided to boycott local body polls protesting the lack of basic amenities such as electricity and water and poor development in the area.

Residents Mamta Malviya and Pooja Bai said that before every election political parties approach the citizens to seek votes and make false promises that are never fulfilled.

We have been demanding basic amenities like drinking water, round-the-clock electricity, etc. For the past 6 years, the work under Nal Jal Yojana has been halted leading to a severe shortage of water. In addition to that, the lack of repair and maintenance work of hand pumps installed by the PHE Department has increased water scarcity. The residents threatened to boycott the upcoming local body elections if they fail to act promptly to resolve the issue promptly. Gulana tehsildar Rajaram Karjare assured them that their issues would be resolved at the earliest.