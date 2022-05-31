Shajapur: Four-quintals PDS rice seized, two held

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A loading vehicle carrying a huge consignment of rice, meant for the public distribution system (PDS) was seized, in Dillod village of Shajapur district on Monday.

As per details, residents intercepted a loading vehicle on suspicion of PDS grains being diverted and informed the department of food and supplies along with the local police. The police found that the driver accompanied by another person was carrying around 4 quintals of rice meant for public distribution system (PDS).

Officials said that the sacks of grains were hidden to escape checking. However, on checking, the sleuths recovered sacks full of PDS rice weighing around 4 quintals.

The accused have been handed over to Lalghati police for further investigations. Efforts are being made to trace the receiver of the grains. Residents have alleged that black marketing of PDS grains has been rampant in the area.

Junior supply officer Devendra Singh Sharma told that on being informed, officials rushed to the scene and seized PDS rice from the vehicle.

According to the officials, this incident is part of the ongoing racket of PDS rice, where racketeers buy rice from the BPL cardholders and also from the fair price shop owners to sell it to the rice mill owners, who in turn polish the rice and sell in it an open market for a higher price.