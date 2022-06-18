Shajapur: Five arrested for gang rape of woman, 1 at large

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Five people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and raping a 25-year-old woman in Morbi town in Gujarat around two months ago.

According to detailed information, the accused identified as Ishwar Singh allegedly stalked the victim and raped her at her house in Devli village of Shajapur district when she was alone. The next day, a man along with acquaintances abducted her and took her to Gujarat and gang-raped her.

Failing to trace her, the husband filed a missing complaint at Avantiput Badodiya police station on April 5. The victim somehow managed to contact her husband and revealed her location. The husband along with his kin rushed to Morbi and rescued her.

The victim along with her husband reached Avantiput Badodiya police station and revealed her trauma. Later, the victim approached SDOP Sandeep Malviya and narrated her plight but the police allegedly threatened her to change her statement. Subsequently, a case was registered at Shujalpur police station and sent to Anvatipur Barodia police station for further investigation.

Police carried out searches and nabbed five out of six culprits identified as Ishwar Singh, Komal Bai, Vikram Singh, Parmanand, Sunil and Kamal Singh. Police are conducting further enquiries. However, one of the accused is still at large and efforts are underway to arrest him.