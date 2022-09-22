e-Paper Get App
Shajapur: District co-operative central bank holds 104th Annual General Meeting

Thursday, September 22, 2022
Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): The 104th annual general meeting of the district co-operative central bank (DCCB) was held at the bank's head office under the chairmanship of the bank's administrator and collector Dinesh Jain.

The meeting was inaugurated by the bank manager N Kengupta after the welcome address. After that, collector Dinesh garlanded the idol of Goddess Saraswati.

While addressing the meeting, the collector appraised the progress of the bank's progressive share capital, deposit, recovery, Kissan credit card distribution, lockers facilities, new membership, and others. He added, the bank will try to provide better services to the customers.

In the meeting, the annual audit report and transaction sheet of the bank for the year 2021-22 and profit-loss sheet were also discussed. The bank supervisor also appealed to farmers to take advantage of zero per cent interest by repaying the loan on time. On this occasion, bank employees, village representatives, supervisors, and others were also present. 

