Shajapur: Congress protests over price rise and other issues

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress organised a ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally at Shajapur town on Friday in protest against the state government’s failure to control rising prices of essential items, unemployment, growing hatred and other burning issues.

While addressing the programme, Jaivardhan Singh, former cabinet minister and MLA Raghogarh while attacking the present regime alleged that the government's policies have worsened the economic situation of the country. He also insisted that the Congress party will return to power in the next assembly elections. Making a significant poll promise, he assured to implement Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme, waiving up to 2 lakh if voted to power.

Shajapur MLA and former minister Hukum Singh Karada said that people are being put under the burden of unemployment, inflation and taxation, against which a rally was organised. District Congress president Yogendra Singh Bunty along with senior Congress office bearers also addressed the event.

During which, district panchayat member Rajkumar Karada, MLA representative Ashutosh Sharma, Shajapur district president Sharad Shivhare and former district panchayat president Shakuntala Chauhan, among other Congress workers besides farmers and residents were also present.

The members also handed over a memorandum to the SDM Narendra Nath Pandey with an address to Governor Mangubhai Patel. In the memorandum, several demands such as fair prices for crops, employment for youth, reducing inflation rate, probe into nutrition schemes, survey and compensation for soybean crops and other demands were made. Junaid Mansoori proposed a vote of thanks at the end.