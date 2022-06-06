Shajapur: Cleanliness issue, Bolai villagers call for panchayat poll boycott

Representative pic

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Upset due to lack of cleanliness in their village, its dwellers from Bolai gram panchayat in Shajapur district decided to boycott the upcoming panchayat elections. Raising slogans of "no cleanliness and no road, no vote”, most of the villagers are from Ward No3 and 4 of Bolai.

They claimed that water from the drains is flowing on the road and competent authorities least bother to listen to their plight.

Sharing their ordeal, villagers said that they have to get out of dirty water. The road in both these wards is also not good. The villagers of these two wards are demanding a proper drainage system, roads and cleanliness from gram panchayat and public representatives, but no hearing has been held in this matter as yet.

Villagers added that the district administration had launched a cleanliness campaign in every gram panchayat in the past, but the picture here seem to expose the campaign.

Villagers said that the situation has remained for years. Dirty water of drains flows on the entire road and more than 200 people pass daily through this road and vehicles also pass from here. No action was taken even after complaining about the mess. We have to come out of this filth.

When contacted, Mohanbarodia janpad CEO HL Verma said that it has come to his knowledge and he will get it shown. The villagers have decided to boycott polls. I will discuss with them and solve their problem.

