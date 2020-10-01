Sex Racket in Indore: 4 more Bangladesh girls rescued

Indore: Four more girls from Bangladesh were rescued by the police from two places on Thursday. The girls were brought to India illegally with the help of local agents and they were sold and put in flesh trade in the city. Interestingly, one of the girls was brought to the country 11 years ago when she was minor.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Kazi said that 10 people including three women were arrested for abducting two models from Mumbai and sexually assaulting them in a room in Banganga area a few days ago. The accused are on police remand. Following the lead given by the accused, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi girl was rescued from a place. One more case was registered against the accused on the complaint of the rescued girl on Thursday.

The girl informed that the accused are associated with an organised racket involved in human trafficking and they have been doing so for years. She was brought to India in 2009 from Bangladesh when she was a minor and was taken to Mumbai where she was sold to a person. The girl was later sold to another person, who is an accomplice of the accused, in the city and was pushed into prostitution. The girl tried to flee but she could not do so as she did not have a passport or visa. Acting on her information another girl was rescued from a person in the city.

Two girls rescued from hotel in Pithampur

According to TI Kazi, two girls were rescued from a hotel in Pithampur on Thursday. The girls were also brought from Bangladesh illegally. They were also put in the flesh trade by the accomplices of the arrested accused. On Friday, some of the accused will be produced before the court.

19 girls rescued so far

Police said that 19 girls have been rescued so far. All the girls are from Bangladesh and they were brought to India illegally with the help of local agents. Vijay Nagar and MIG police rescued 13 girls from a hotel in Lasudia area and from a flat in MIG area a few days ago. Later, two more girls were rescued from the MIG area. The police officials are trying to contact Bangladesh police to send the girls back to their homes.