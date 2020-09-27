Sex Racket in Indore: 2 held for preparing fake identity of Bangladeshi girls

Indore: After arresting an agent and his wife for confining four girls from Bangladesh in a flat, MIG police on Sunday detained two persons, who had prepared fake identity proofs of the girls. However, the police said that the suspects are being questioned further and information about their accomplices is being collected.

Four girls from Bangladesh were rescued from a flat in Shrinagar area and agent Nasiruddin and his wife were arrested on Saturday for holding the girls captive in the flat for five days. During the investigation, police got to know about the people who had prepared fake identity cards of the girls. The fake Aadhaar cards of the girls were prepared by the accused to mislead the police.

The girls rescued from the flat told the police that they were illegally taken to India from Bangladesh with the help of local agents. They were promised jobs but the accused forced them into prostitution here. They don’t have passports or visas so they could not go back home.

MIG TI Vijay Sisodiya said that two suspects were detained after the information that they were preparing fake identity proofs of the girls here. The suspects are from the city.

Police will contact Bangladesh embassy

So far, the police have rescued 13 girls who were taken to India for flesh trade from Bangladesh. 10 accused including three women arrested by Vijay Nagar police are being questioned about more girls from Bangladesh or other states. Police will contact the Bangladesh embassy to send back the girls to Bangladesh. The information about the parents of the rescued girls is also being taken by the police. Efforts to contact their parents are on.