Severe Cold Day in Indore: Mercury hits 8 degrees Celsius, lowest of season

​Indore:

City continued to reel under a cold wave with minimum temperature plummeting to 8 degrees Celsius on Monday night making it the coldest night of this season so far. Moreover, the day temperature too dropped by seven degrees Celsius below the normal turning it into ‘Severe Cold Day’.

Regional Meteorological Department official Hari Shankar Pandey said that city would witness similar conditions for the next couple of days.

“It was Severe Cold Day conditions in Indore. Not only Indore, Ujjain, Khargone, Rajgarh and other nearby areas of Western MP too witnessed Cold Day conditions,” Pandey said adding “These conditions will remain at least same for next two days.”

Maximum temperature was recorded in the city on Tuesday was 19.8 degrees Celsius which was seven degrees below the normal. Cold winds were blowing at the speed of 15-20 kilometers.

People in the city brought out woolens, blankets to help them ward off chilly night.

Meanwhile, doctors have advised people to sip hot drinks, especially warm milk with turmeric to soothe the sore throat during night.

General physician Dr Mahendra Jha said, the elderly people, those suffering from heart disease and diabetes are being advised by doctors to take flu vaccines and avoid exposure to cold climate, especially during night and early morning.

Lowest temp of century recorded in 1936

According to Meteorological Department officials, the lowest temperature in December was recorded on December 27, 1936 i.e. 1.1 degrees Celsius. Lowest temperature in the last 10 years in December was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius in 2014.

Cold Day

According to retired weathermen Uday Sarwate, Cold Day should be considered when minimum temperature is 100C or less for plains and 0°C or less for Hilly regions.

Cold Day: Maximum Temperature Departure is -4.5°C to 6.4°C

Severe Cold Day: Maximum Temperature Departure is < -6.4°C