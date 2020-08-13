Sero Survey in Indore: Momentum picking up

Indore: Thanks to the administration's help and dedication of the Sero survey team members a large number of samples were collected on the third day, i.e. on Thursday.

Except for problems in a few areas, many people have started supporting the survey teams while many still need counselling. Police and employees of Indore Municipal Corporation also supported the team members in reaching the given addresses or in collecting the samples.

However, a team in Vijay Nagar areas faced major problems as they found empty plots at 12 given addresses while 1 family refused to give samples.

Similarly, trouble continued with the team in Khajrana area as people refused to give samples as they could collect only 9 samples out of targeted 15. “We had to take the support of cops when people gathered at one place and were obstructing our work,” team members Monica David and Shahjahan Khan told media.

Team member in Juni Indore area Lokesh James said that it is not like everybody is refusing to give samples as some of the people have come forward to give samples voluntarily.

“We could collect a good number of samples, but still some of the people didn’t even open doors for us,” James added.

Sero-Survey Sample Collection on Thursday

Total Sample Collected - 759

Children - 165

Adult Male - 350

Adult Female - 244

Adult Other - 0