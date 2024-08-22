Senior Cong Leader’s Grandson Booked For Thrashing Woman, Son Over Garbage Vehicle Dispute In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A senior Congress leader’s grandson was booked for allegedly thrashing a cleanliness worker woman and her son with a stick on Wednesday. Police are examining CCTVs of the spot and further investigation is underway.

DCP (zone-1) Vinod Meena said that the incident took place in Aerodrome area on Wednesday morning. The woman, who received injury on one of her hands, informed police that she and her son were busy in their work and their garbage vehicle was parked alongside the road when a woman and her son reached there and they were told to remove their vehicle from the road.

When the complainant told that her son would remove the vehicle, the daughter-in-law of the Congress leader allegedly began an argument with her.

Meanwhile, her son came out of her house and allegedly thrashed the cleanliness worker woman and her son with a stick.

In the attack, she received injury on one of her hands. She reached the police station and lodged a complaint.

A case under relevant section has been registered against the grandson of Congress leader and began a search for him. Congress leader’s daughter-in-law informed media persons alleging that the cleanliness worker woman and her son misbehaved with her while she was in her car and was going to Ujjain.

She alleged that the cleanliness worker woman used abusive words after which her son took a stick for self defence. She informed media persons that she can provide CCTV footages of the spot to the police.