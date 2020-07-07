Senior BJP leader tests positive for corona in Dhar

Dhar: A senior BJP leader and former union minister from Dhar tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He is currently a member of BJP working committee, while his wife is MLA from Dhar assembly constituency. After the leader tested positive, his MLA wife has been put in home quarantine.

Dhar collector Alok Singh and chief medical and health officer Dr RC Pinaca confirmed the news and said that after sample report returned positive, the BJP leader was shifted to Indore’s Medanta Hospital.

Collector Singh added that his wife’s sample was collected on Tuesday itself. Besides, swab samples of 15 to 16 people close to the former Union minister too were collected.

So far Dhar has reported 187 COVID-19 cases. Three new cases were reported on Tuesday. Currently, the district has 14 active cases with 10 under treatment in Dhar and four in other districts. Around 165 have been discharged from hospital after defeating corona. The virus has claimed eight lives till date.