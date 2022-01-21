Sendhwa: Work of Sendhwa-Balwadi road to resume soon

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Public works department paid the compensation amount demanded by the forest department to resume the work on Sendhwa-Balwadi road on Thursday.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Agarwal said that the PWD had suspended the work due to the lack of NOC for 16 km stretch from Shahpura that falls under the forest department.

Ex-minister Antar Singh Arya expressed resentment over the issue and raised the matter with PWD officer SDO Nargave.

He said that the department has deposited the compensation amount as demanded by the forest department on Thursday.

Agarwal said that the people were hassled while commuting on the road.

Several correspondences were made in this regard. PWD had demanded the land from forest department and they had demanded a compensation amount in return.

Agarwal also said that NOC will be issued this week after which the construction work will resume.

Arya said that both the departments have completed the paperwork and now there will be no delay in the completion of the work.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:24 PM IST