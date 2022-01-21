e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases, 703 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 9,692
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:24 PM IST

Sendhwa: Work of Sendhwa-Balwadi road to resume soon

BJP spokesperson Sunil Agarwal said that the PWD had suspended the work due to the lack of NOC for 16 km stretch from Shahpura that falls under the forest department.
FP News Service
Representative Photo | FPJ

Representative Photo | FPJ

Advertisement

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Public works department paid the compensation amount demanded by the forest department to resume the work on Sendhwa-Balwadi road on Thursday.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Agarwal said that the PWD had suspended the work due to the lack of NOC for 16 km stretch from Shahpura that falls under the forest department.

Ex-minister Antar Singh Arya expressed resentment over the issue and raised the matter with PWD officer SDO Nargave.

He said that the department has deposited the compensation amount as demanded by the forest department on Thursday.

Agarwal said that the people were hassled while commuting on the road.

Several correspondences were made in this regard. PWD had demanded the land from forest department and they had demanded a compensation amount in return.

Agarwal also said that NOC will be issued this week after which the construction work will resume.

Arya said that both the departments have completed the paperwork and now there will be no delay in the completion of the work.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: State logs 9,385 fresh COVID-19 cases including 1991 cases in Bhopal, 2838 cases in Indore,... Bhopal: State logs 9,385 fresh COVID-19 cases including 1991 cases in Bhopal, 2838 cases in Indore,...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:24 PM IST
Advertisement