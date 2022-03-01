Sendhwa: Two arrested for Rs 7.35 lakh phone banking fraud

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police have caught two accused involved in phone banking fraud to the tune of Rs 7.35 lakh, informed Sendhwa sub-divisional officer (police) Manohar Singh Bariya.

SDOP Bariya informed that police caught the accused duo from their home town in Jharkhand and search for three more accused involved in the whole racket is on.

Briefing media persons, SDOP Bariya informed that on February 18, one Ishan Jain, 23, a resident of Mahaveer Colony, Sendhwa has lodged a complaint claiming that on February 15, he got a phone call and the person on the other side who claimed to be a bank executive informed him that the banking app would stop working. It would only restart with the help of a one-time password (OTP) forwarded by the bank on his registered mobile. The person on the other side asked him to share this OTP for further assistance.

Ishan shared this OTP and after a few moments, Rs 7.35 lakh got debited from his bank account. Ishan who thought it could be a technical glitch decided to wait for a few days anticipating that the money could be credited into the account.

However, after waiting for three-day, he decided to lodge a police complaint. Taking cognisance of the matter, police traced the bank account in which the money was transferred and the ATM from which the money was withdrawn. Police identified the place based on this information. The police team rushed to Dhanbad district and arrested two of the accused from their native villages.

Those arrested have been identified as Kunal Ravidas, 31, a resident of Bagsuma village in Dhanbad district and Suday Hansda, 23, a resident of Tola Chandraraidi village in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand.

During interrogation, the duo informed the police about other gang members. They also said that the entire amount debited from Ishanís account was with the other gang members.

Those who are still out of the police reach include, Vimal Ravidas, Anand Ravidas and Vikas Ravidas, all from Nirsa village in Dhanbad district. Kunal and Suday have been booked under relevant sections of IPC for cheating.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:59 PM IST