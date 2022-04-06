Sendhwa: The Great Khali honours Sumit Chaudhary with National Diamond Award

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sumit Chaudhary, a Barwani resident was feted by The Great Khali with the National Diamond Award at the award ceremony organised by the S.K. Martial Arts Foundation of India at the Mirage Doctor Mangal Sen Auditorium, Karnal, Haryana. Khali was present as the chief guest.

For the past eight years, Sumit is running a campaign aimed at imparting self-defence training to 5 lakh 51 thousand women in the state. So far, more than 1 lakh 50 thousand girls and women have received training from him.

National Martial Arts Academy president Vishnu Prasad Yadav, Basantibai Yadav, Nilesh Jain, and others congratulated him on this achievement.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:36 PM IST