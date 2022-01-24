Sendhwa: Seller of spurious liquor nabbed, aides still on the run

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police in Barwani nabbed an accused wanted in connection with the sale of spurious liquor in the name of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Sendhwa sub-divisional officer (police) MS Baria said.

Baria said that police nabbed Akram, 32, of Rajpur village from Julwania village on AB Road. Search for two more accused, including Illram and Rasu alias Rus of Baghad village under Nagalwadi police station limit was still underway.

SDOP Baria said that the trio was on the run since July 18, 2021, after police arrested two accused involved in selling bogus liquor in the area.

According to information, on July 17, 2021, police were tipped-off about involvement of Jagdish of Baghad village under Nagalwadi police station limit in illegal business. Based on that, police nabbed him with eight boxes of fake liquor. Each box contained 50 quarters of “Bombay Whisky”. The value of seized material was about Rs 24,000. During interrogation, accused Jagdish told police about Sanjay of Gadaddev village in Maharashtra.

Since the motorcycle which Jagdish used for illegal business belonged to Illaram Barela, police made his co-accused in the case.

Jagdish said that Sanjay used to bring spurious liquor from Maharashtra. Police arrested Sanjay on July 18 and he allegedly confessed to have bought this liquor from Chhatarsingh of Gadaddev village. Later, he filled this liquor in bottles and transported it to Akram of Rajpur village, who later pasted Bombay Whisky labels and caps on the bottle and sold it with the help of peddlers like Jagdish.

After the arrest of Jagdish and Sanjay, police intensified search Akram and nabbed him on Saturday afternoon. Police produced him in the local court, from where he was sent to two-day police custody.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:48 PM IST