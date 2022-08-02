e-Paper Get App

Sendhwa: Sea of devotees seen at Bhilat Dev temple

Devotees started visiting the temple from Monday night and long queues of devotees were visible at the temple throughout the day.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 10:31 PM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Nagpanchami, thousands of devotees from different places in the Nimar region thronged Nangalwadi Shikhardham situated Baba Bhilat Dev temple on Tuesday.

The temple committee believes that by the night of Nagpanchami on Tuesday, about five lakh devotees are expected to visit the shrine.

Heavy police arrangements have been made in the entire Shikhardham area. The devotees going for darshan had to walk about two kilometres from the village to the temple as the vehicle parking arrangement was made near the village.

The Bhilat Dev temple located in Nangalwadi is famous in the whole country as a perfect place for worshipping Bhilat Dev in the form of Nag Devta. Devotees from far and wide come here to have darshan. It is believed that Bhilat Dev fulfils all the wishes of devotees.

