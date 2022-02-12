Sendhwa: Overcoming odds, ashram student gets admission in Govt medical college

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Uma Gorelal Jhadav of Kasturba Vanvasi Kanya Ashram, Niwali, has proved that learning knows no boundary by getting admission in Government Medical College, Datiya.

She is all set to grab her white coat. Jadhav, is a resident of remote Jhapripadla village in Sendhwa Development Block. She was a meritorious student of Ashram school and had secured 85% in 12th standard. Now she has secured admission in government medical college by clearing NEET examination, overcoming all hardship.

Following her achievement, she visited Ashram School on Friday along with sweets and sought blessings from teachers. She further affirmed to work hard to become a doctor and help the society in general and the poor in particular.

On this occasion, her father, Gorelal and mother Sangeeta Jadhav, along with director of the institution Pushpa Sinha, deputy representatives Kalavati Kirade, Rajendra Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Rakesh Joshi, Omkar Dhangar and other staff were also present.

State Social Welfare and Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki, Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Singh Patel, Collector Shivraj Singh Verma, Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Shukla, Principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Niwali, PC Sharma also expressed happiness and wished her bright future.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 09:56 PM IST