Sendhwa: Over 4000 patients treated at mega health camp

Sendhwa(Madhya Pradesh): Over 4,000 patients were treated and provided free medicine at a two-day-long free medical camp organised by the education broadcasting committee in association with Dheeraj Hospital, Baroda.

Chairman of the education broadcasting committee, BL Jain, and secretary, Shailesh Kumar Joshi, said that the camp was held at Swami Vivekananda Education College campus, Jogwada road, in Sendhwa where patients were provided free treatment and medicines. Among them, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, cardiovascular, and kidney patients were examined by a team of 31 professionally qualified doctors in this camp.

Former president Peerchand Mittal, Ravinder Singh Mandloi, Dr Kinshuk Lalka, Dr MK Jain and other doctors rendered service and provided medical guidance and necessary treatment to the people who attended the camp. He added that the local population and district administration were grateful to the organisers for their concerted efforts and assistance in providing free medical aid to the needy people in town.

