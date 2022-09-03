Sendhwa: Man arrested for stealing motorcycle

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police have arrested a motorcycle thief and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

Giving further information, SHO Rajesh Yadav said the arrested accused was identified as Sachin Kutwal, a resident of Sendhwa. Complainant Nilesh Mangal had lodged a complaint in September 2022 which stated that his bike parked outside his house at Jawahar Nagar went missing. On which, police registered a case under Sections 406 and 379 of IPC.

A team was constituted as per instructions of SP Deepak Kumar Shukla. Acting on a tip-off, the accused was nabbed and taken to the police station. Following interrogation, the accused accepted to have committed the crime on September 1, 2022. SHO Rajesh Yadav and the team played a commendable role in this regard.