Sendhwa: Maharashrityan society bids adieu to goddess Kanbai

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day festival of goddess Kanbai worshipped by Rashtriya Samaj concluded on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, the society installed the goddess’ idol at their homes and later bid farewell by immersing the idol in water on completion of festivals. In this regard, Maharashtra society took out a grand "Chal Samaroh", in which devotees sang and danced to the beats.

Ashok Chaudhary, vice-president of the municipality said that goddess Kanbai is the deity of Maharashtrian society. The city is adjacent to Maharashtra border, hence a large number of people in the society reside here. Every year in the month of Sawan, this festival is celebrated with great pomp by the devotees. The way Gangaur festival is celebrated in Nimar, this festival is also conducted by Maharashtrians.

According to Bhanudas Upasani of Maharashtrian society, goddess Kanbai is considered as goddess Parvati and devotees brought her idol to their homes as their daughter. With Lord Shiva as Kanher Raja, the next day, the goddess is given a farewell through immersion.

