Indore

Updated on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:53 PM IST

Sendhwa: Kavi sammelan organised in Sendhwa to mark Gaurav Diwas

FP News Service
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal council organised a kavi sammelan in Sendhwa town of Barwani district, on Saturday to mark the 'Nagar Gaurav Diwas', as per the instruction issued by the state government.

On this occasion, the municipal council office was decked up with colourful lights. The grand event commenced with former municipal council president Basanti Bai Yadav and vice president Chhotu Choudhary performing poojan of Goddess Sharda. A splendid rangoli measuring 10,000 sq feet depicting Shivaji Maharaj made by artist Rahul Swami, was the centre of attraction On this occasion, spokesperson Sunil Agarwal, Laxmi Sharma, Arun Chaudhary, Rahul Pawar, Rohit Garg, Kailash Vaishnav, Madhu Chaudhary and others were also present.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:53 PM IST
