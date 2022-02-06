Sendhwa: Job camp for Sikligar community members held

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A day-long employment camp was organised to connect Sikligar community members to the mainstream. The camp aimed at engaging community members into constructive employment to make them earn their livelihood and get them shun the illegal weapon manufacturing business they are mostly engaged in.

The camp was organised in compliance with the directions of collector Shivraj Singh Verma and SP Deepak Kumar Shukla.

Barwani industries department general manager KS Solanki, employment officer TL Dudwe and district coordinator Arvind Chouhan apprised the community members of various schemes of government and employment opportunities available for them. They also explained to them about the bank loans provided for business.

The officials enquired from their interest in various fields. They officials asked the concerned departments to provide crop loans to those interested in agriculture and also to those who want to set up their own business. The community members have also requested the officers to provide pucca houses to the villagers under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Pamphlets informing various schemes of the Central and state governments were also distributed among the community members. Varla police station in-charge Nepal Singh, tehsildar Jagdish Randhawa and many others were present.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:08 PM IST